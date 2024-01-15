This is a joint press release by GeoJunxion N.V. (in liquidation) (GeoJunxion) and Road Runner B.V. in connection with (i) the completion of the announced sale of all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of GeoJunxion B.V., GeoJunxion’s sole operating entity, (ii) GeoJunxion’s dissolution and (iii) GeoJunxion’s delisting from Euronext Amsterdam. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in GeoJunxion. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.





GeoJunxion closes sale of its entire business,

dissolves and will be delisted







Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 15 January 2024

With reference to the sale of all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of GeoJunxion B.V., as announced and described in the joint Press Release on 26 October 2023 and subsequently approved by the Extra-Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (EGM) on 12 December 2023, GeoJunxion and Road Runner B.V. jointly announce that the transaction has completed today, 15 January 2024.

As a result of completion of the transaction, GeoJunxion has been dissolved and JTC Liquidator has been appointed as liquidator.

Upon completion, JTC Liquidator has resolved to make an advance liquidation distribution of EUR 1.10 per ordinary share in GeoJunxion.

GeoJunxion and Road Runner B.V. inform the holders of ordinary shares in GeoJunxion N.V. that holders do not have to take any action to receive the advance liquidation distribution, as this is an automatic procedure for which the funds will be deposited into the investments accounts that hold the corresponding GeoJunxion shares.





GeoJunxion and Road Runner B.V. inform the holders of ordinary shares in GeoJunxion N.V. that the next steps and key dates will be the following:

Wednesday 17 January 2024: last date of trading of shares in GeoJunxion on Euronext Amsterdam

Thursday 18 January 2024: ex-dividend date for the purpose of the distribution

Thursday 18 January 2024: all shares delisted from Euronext Amsterdam

Friday 19 January 2024: record date for the purpose of the distribution

Monday 22 January 2024: distribution payment of EUR 1.10 per share, reflecting the cash sale proceeds (to all shareholders except for purchaser-related shareholders)





GeoJunxion:

Rivium Quadrant 75

2909LC

Capelle aan den IJssel

The Netherlands

GeoJunxion Press Contact

Tel: +31 (0)10 885 1200

Email: info@geojunxion.com





About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services. GeoJunxion is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.

About Road Runner B.V.

Road Runner B.V. was incorporated as special purpose vehicle for the Proposed Transaction by Parkland Resources B.V. and Magnus I B.V., long time (direct or indirect) Shareholders.

Parkland Resources B.V. is part of the Indofin Group, a globally operating investment group with offices in Zug, Houston, Willemstad and Rotterdam. Founded in 1968, Indofin is actively involved in the provision of private equity and the management of companies in Europe, the U.S., Canada, Australia and Asia, through minority and majority participations. The Indofin group is fully owned by the Dutch entrepreneurial family De Bruin. Various family members continue to play an active role in the management of the operations of the Indofin group.

Magnus I B.V. was incorporated in 2012 as holding company and operational head office for its investment activities. Magnus holds a variety of investments in listed and non-listed companies and in several branches, such as real estate, pharmaceutical and technology. Magnus is a family-owned company and located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS / IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position and results of GeoJunxion. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies, operations, and the environment in which we will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them.

Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the company’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as timing of placement of orders of our customers, exchange-rate and interest-rate fluctuations, labour and other cost inflation, changes in tax rates, regulatory and legal changes, the rate of technological change, the competitive landscape, political developments in countries in which the company operates and the risk of a downturn in the market.

The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.





This is a public announcement by GeoJunxion N.V., pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or offer securities in GeoJunxion N.V.

