GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) informs that the scope and timing of the project on autonomous driving has changed and it's still under review.

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 9 June 2022 – As follow up to the press release of March 14th 2022 about the participation to a consortium of companies to develop a project on autonomous driving, GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) informs that the scope and timing of the project has changed and it's still under review. GeoJunxion expects that its contribution to the initial phase will be reduced and delayed in time. The scope, timeline, phasing and allocation of work is still to be agreed. An update will be released, when further relevant information is available.





GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customized intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services. GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

