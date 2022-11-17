GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Voting results of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 November 2022

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands, 17 November 2022, GeoJunxion is pleased to announce that all resolutions and agenda topics that were put forward to the Annual General Shareholders held on 15 November 2022 have been approved and adopted in accordance with the proposal.

In the meeting, a total of 1.947.224 shares, corresponding to 30 Shareholders, were registered to vote, which equates to 45,89% of the 4.242.957 outstanding shares.

The voting results per agenda topic are the following:





Capelle aan den IJssel, 17 November 2022

The Management and Supervisory Board

GeoJunxion N.V.

This is a public announcement by GeoJunxion N.V., pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or offer securities in GeoJunxion N.V.

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

