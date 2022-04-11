GeoPark Announces First Quarter 2022 Operational Update

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark” or the "Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator today announced its operational update for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 ("1Q2022”).

All figures are expressed in US Dollars. Growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, except when otherwise specified.

Highlights

Accelerating Production Growth

Consolidated oil and gas production of 38,626 boepd – up 6% adjusting for divestments in Argentina

Production in Colombia of 33,738 boepd, up 6% vs 4Q2021

Indico oil field in the CPO-5 block (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI) added over 8,000 bopd gross in 1Q2022 and is now producing over 19,000 bopd gross, ranking as one of the top 10 highest oil-producing fields1 in Colombia

Drilling and Finding Oil and Gas

Consolidated Results: Put on production 13 gross new productive wells, including 2 successful exploration wells

Llanos 34 block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI) - Llanos basin – Colombia: Drilled and put on production 7 gross development wells in the Tigana, Jacana and Tigui oil fields

CPO-5 block - Llanos basin – Colombia: Put on production the Indico 4 development well, producing 4,200 bopd gross of light oil Drilled the Indico 5 development well, currently testing 4,000 bopd gross of light oil Drilling rig currently moving to spud the Urraca 1 exploration well in April 2022

Platanillo block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI) - Putumayo basin – Colombia: Put on production two development wells, producing 690 bopd of light oil on aggregate

Perico block (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI) - Oriente basin – Ecuador: Two light oil discoveries - Jandaya and Tui oil fields, producing 2,000 bopd 2 gross

Espejo block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI)- Oriente basin – Ecuador: Ongoing 3D seismic, targeting to spud the first exploration well in 2H2022

Fell block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI) – Magallanes basin – Chile: Drilled the Jauke Oeste 2 gas well, expected to be completed in 2Q2022



Expanding Growth Fairway and Strengthening Portfolio

Colombia: Acquired the CPO-4-1 block (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI), an attractive low-risk, low-cost exploration block 3 , approximately 50% covered with 3D seismic, and strategically located adjacent to the CPO-5, the Llanos 94 (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI) and the Llanos 123 (GeoPark operated, 50% WI) blocks

, approximately 50% covered with 3D seismic, and strategically located adjacent to the CPO-5, the Llanos 94 (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI) and the Llanos 123 (GeoPark operated, 50% WI) blocks Brazil: GeoPark to maintain its 10% non-operated WI in the Manati gas field as deadline to complete the divestment expired on March 31, 2022

Argentina: Completed the divestment of non-core Aguada Baguales, El Porvenir and Puesto Touquet blocks (GeoPark operated, 100% WI) on January 31, 2022

Giving Back to Shareholders and Reducing Debt

Repurchased $28.2 million of the 2024 Notes during 1Q2022 and until April 8, 2022 in open market transactions at prices below the call option, reducing gross debt and providing financial cost savings

Doubled Quarterly Dividend to $0.082 per share, or $5.0 million, paid on March 31, 2022

Acquired 231,836 shares for $3.1 million under the Company’s discretionary share buyback program while executing self-funded work programs and paying down debt

$112 million of cash & cash equivalents at March 31, 20224

Work Program Generating Strong Cash Flow

Self-funded 2022 capital expenditures program of $160-180 million to drill 40-48 gross wells

At $95-100/bbl Brent, the work program generates approximately $260-280 million free cash flow, a 30-32% yield

Free cash flow use priorities include funding incremental organic capital projects, partial or total repayment of the 2024 Notes, increasing shareholder returns and other corporate purposes

Drilling of 10-12 gross wells in 2Q2022, targeting development, appraisal, and exploration projects, including initiation of the exploration drilling campaign in the CPO-5 block

The Company plans to review its current 35,500-37,500 boepd production guidance in May 2022, jointly with releasing its 1Q2022 financial results, to reflect ongoing drilling results, incremental work program underway, and adding back production from the Manati gas field in Brazil5

Breakdown of Quarterly Production by Country

The following table shows production figures for 1Q2022, as compared to 1Q2021:

1Q2022 1Q2021 Total

(boepd) Oil

(bopd)a Gas

(mcfpd) Total

(boepd) % Chg. Colombia 33,738 33,527 1,262 31,455 +7% Chile 2,279 377 11,408 2,491 -9% Brazil 1,815 25 10,740 1,984 -9% Ecuador 190 190 - - - Argentinab 604 323 1,686 2,201 -73% Total (as reported) 38,626 34,442 25,096 38,131 +1% Total w/o Argentinac 38,022 34,119 23,410 35,930 +6%

a) Includes royalties paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 1,115 bopd in 1Q2022. No royalties were paid in kind in Brazil, Chile, Argentina or Ecuador. Production in Ecuador is reported after the Government’s production share of approximately 100 bopd. b) 1Q2022 average production in Argentina includes production until its divestment on January 31, 2022, divided by 90 days. c) Excluding production from recently divested blocks in Argentina in 1Q2022 and 1Q2021.

Quarterly Production

(boepd) 1Q2022 4Q2021 3Q2021 2Q2021 1Q2021 Colombia 33,738 32,002 31,565 29,571 31,455 Chile 2,279 2,162 2,354 2,584 2,491 Brazil 1,815 1,822 1,791 2,080 1,984 Ecuador 190 - - - - Argentina 604 1,942 2,149 2,254 2,201 Total 38,626 37,928 37,859 36,489 38,131 Oil 34,442 33,205 32,844 30,962 32,877 Gas 4,184 4,723 5,015 5,527 5,254

Oil and Gas Production Update

Consolidated:

Oil and gas production in 1Q2022 was 38,626 boepd. Adjusting for recent divestments in Argentina, consolidated oil and gas production increased by 6% compared to 1Q2021, due to higher production in Colombia and recent exploration successes in Ecuador, partially offset by lower production in Chile and Brazil.

Oil represented 89% and 86% of total reported production in 1Q2022 and 1Q2021, respectively.

Colombia:

Average net oil and gas production in Colombia increased by 7% to 33,738 boepd in 1Q2022 compared to 31,455 boepd in 1Q2021 resulting from increased production in the Llanos 34, CPO-5 and Platanillo blocks.

Oil and gas production highlights in main blocks in Colombia:

Llanos 34 block net average production in 1Q2022 increased by 6% to 26,469 bopd (or 58,818 bopd gross), compared to 24,866 bopd (or 55,258 bopd gross) in 1Q2021

CPO-5 block net average production in 1Q2022 increased by 15% to 4,545 bopd (or 15,150 bopd gross), compared to 1Q2021, or 87% up compared to production prior to GeoPark’s acquisition in January 2020

The Indico oil field in the CPO-5 block, currently producing over 19,000 bopd gross by natural flow and from just four wells, ranks as one of Colombia’s top 10 highest-producing oil fields 6

The Indico field (discovered in December 2018) continues showing strong reservoir performance, as shown by the Indico 1 well that is still producing 5,200 bopd by natural flow with a 0.1% water cut, and has accumulated production of over 5.5 million barrels of oil

Platanillo block average production in 1Q2022 increased by 11% to 2,329 bopd, compared to 2,100 bopd in 1Q2021. The block is currently producing 2,600 bopd

Ongoing Drilling Activities in the CPO-5 block

Put on production the Indico 4 development well (spudded in December 2021), currently producing 4,200 bopd gross of light oil with 0.1% water cut

Drilled the Indico 5 development well, currently being tested, producing 4,000 bopd (on a restricted 34/64 inch choke) of light oil with 0.1% water cut

Drilling rig currently moving to spud the Urraca 1 exploration well in April 2022, testing an exploration prospect in the northern part of the block, next to the Llanos 34 block

Strategic Acreage Expansion in Llanos basin

GeoPark and Parex Resources executed an agreement by which GeoPark will obtain, subject to final signature of the contracts, a 50% WI in the CPO-4-1 block, in exchange for funding its 50% pro-rata share of existing commitments, with no carry

The CPO-4-1 block is strategically located adjacent to Llanos 94 (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI), Llanos 123 (GeoPark operated, 50% WI) and the CPO-5 blocks

The block covers an area of 148,263 acres (600 sq km), with nearly 50% of the block covered with 3D seismic

Existing commitments require drilling one exploration well during the first exploration phase, representing a firm investment commitment of $5-7 million ($2.5-3.5 million net to GeoPark) over the next three years

Chile:

Average net production in Chile decreased by 9% to 2,279 boepd in 1Q2022 compared to 2,491 boepd in 1Q2021, resulting from lower gas production due to limited drilling activities and the field’s natural decline. The production mix was 83% natural gas and 17% light oil in both 1Q2022 and 1Q2021.

During 1Q2022 drilling activity in the Fell block included the successful drilling of the Jauke Oeste 2 well, which is expected to be completed and tested in 2Q2022 after drilling of the Jauke 3 gas well.

Brazil:

Average net production in Brazil decreased by 9% to 1,815 boepd in 1Q2022 compared to 1,984 boepd in 1Q2021. The production mix was 99% natural gas and 1% oil and condensate in both 1Q2022 and 1Q2021.

Manati Gas Field Divestment Process Update

In November 2020, GeoPark signed an agreement to sell its 10% non-operated WI in the Manati gas field in Brazil to Gas Bridge S.A. for a total consideration of R$144.4 million ($~29 million at an exchange rate of R$5 per dollar), including a fixed payment of R$124.4 million plus an earn-out of R$20.0 million, subject to obtaining certain regulatory approvals

Closing of the transaction was subject to several conditions that should have been met before March 31, 2022 and that were not met. Upon expiry, GeoPark decided not to extend this deadline

Manati gas field is a low-risk, fully developed and profitable upstream asset and GeoPark will continue evaluating alternatives to maximize the value of the field

Ecuador:

The Perico block is currently producing approximately 2,000 bopd gross, or 1,000 bopd net from the recent Jandaya and Tui discoveries, before Government’s production share. Net production after the Government’s production share equals 650-700 bopd. The Government’s production share varies with the different oil prices and is approximately 30-40% with an Oriente crude oil price7 of $70-100 per bbl.

In 1Q2022 the average net oil production in Ecuador reached 290 bopd before the Government’s production share or 190 bopd after the Government’s share, with the quarter only partially reflecting production from recent Jandaya and Tui discoveries that took place in late January and late March 2022, respectively.

Perico block

During 1Q2022 the operator put on production two exploration wells, Jandaya 1 and Tui 1:

The Jandaya 1 exploration well is currently producing 800 bopd gross of light oil with 1% water cut

The Tui 1 exploration well is currently producing 1,200 bopd gross of light oil with 1% water cut

Production from Jandaya and Tui is already being delivered to a nearby access point on Ecuador’s main pipeline system for sale to export markets

GeoPark and its partner are currently evaluating subsequent activities in the Perico block, including a potential development drilling plan for both the Jandaya and Tui fields

For further details, please refer to the releases published on January 24 and March 28, 2022

Espejo block

In the Espejo block, GeoPark is currently carrying out the acquisition of 60 sq km of 3D seismic, targeting to spud the first exploration well in 2H2022.

The Espejo and Perico blocks are attractive, low-risk exploration blocks located in the Sucumbios Province in the Oriente basin in northeastern Ecuador. The blocks are adjacent to multiple discoveries and producing fields and have access to existing infrastructure with spare capacity and a well-developed service industry.

Argentina:

Completion of the Divestment Process

In November 2021, GeoPark accepted an offer from Oilstone Energía S.A. to purchase GeoPark's 100% WI in the Aguada Baguales, El Porvenir and Puesto Touquet blocks for $16 million

Closing of the transaction occurred on January 31, 2022, and GeoPark no longer reports production from these blocks since that date

2022 FREE CASH FLOW CALCULATION AND SENSITIVITIES TO DIFFERENT BRENT OIL PRICES

The table below provides sensitivities to different Brent oil prices using the 2022 base work program:

2022 Free Cash Flow8 $80-85 per bbl $95-100 per bbl (in millions of $) Operating Netback 510-550 560-580 Adjusted EBITDA 460-500 510-530 Cash Taxes (40-45) (40-45) Capital Expenditures (160-180) (160-180) Mandatory Debt Service Payments9 (38-42) (38-42) Free Cash Flow 210-240 260-280 Free Cash Flow Yield (in %) 24-28% 30-32%

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period (determined as if IFRS 16 Leases has not been adopted), before net finance cost, income tax, depreciation, amortization, certain non-cash items such as impairments and write-offs of unsuccessful exploration efforts, accrual of share-based payment, unrealized result on commodity risk management contracts, geological and geophysical expenses allocated to capitalized projects, and other non-recurring events. Operating Netback is equivalent to Adjusted EBITDA before cash expenses included in Administrative, Geological and Geophysical and Other operating expenses.

Free cash flow is used here as Adjusted EBITDA less income tax paid included in cash flows from operating activities, less capital expenditures included in cash flows used in investing activities, less mandatory interest payments included in cash flows used in financing activities.

Free cash flow yield is calculated as free cash flow divided by GeoPark’s average market capitalization from January 3 to March 31, 2022.

OTHER NEWS

Reporting Date for 1Q2022 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

GeoPark will report its 1Q2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after the market close.

In conjunction with the 1Q2022 results press release, GeoPark management will host a conference call on May 12, 2022, at 10:00 am (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the 1Q2022 financial results.

1 Based on current production in the Indico oil field compared to latest available information on Colombia’s oil production per field during December 2021 published by the ANH. 2 Before the Government’s production share. 3 Subject to final signature of the contract. 4 Unaudited. 5 Manati gas field divestment process was not completed before the March 31, 2022 deadline. 6 Based on current production in the Indico oil field compared to latest available information on Colombia’s oil production per field during December 2021 published by the ANH. 7 As of March 31 2021, the Oriente/Brent discount was $5.48/bbl. 8 Brent oil price assumptions refer to April-December 2022 and consider a $3-4 Vasconia/Brent differential. Free cash flow excludes changes in working capital. 9 Excluding potential and voluntary prepayments on existing financial debt.

