GeoPark Announces Its Intent to Fully Redeem Its Senior Notes Due 2024

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark” or the "Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, today announced its intent to fully redeem the aggregate principal amount of its 6.500% senior notes due 2024 (the "Notes”), which will equal $67,124,000 as of the anticipated redemption date. A notice of redemption will be sent to the holders of the Notes in accordance with the requirements of the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture”). Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, the Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 101.625% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest and additional amounts (if any) to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The anticipated redemption date is September 21, 2022.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security nor a notice of redemption under the Indenture and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

