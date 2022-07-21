GeoPark Announces Second Quarter 2022 Operational Update

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark” or the "Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator today announces its operational update for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 ("2Q2022”).

All figures are expressed in US Dollars. Growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, except when otherwise specified.

Accelerating Production Growth

Consolidated oil and gas production up 14% to 38,940 boepd (up 2% vs 1Q2022) 1

Production in Colombia up 16% to 34,253 boepd (up 2% vs 1Q2022)

CPO-5 block (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI) gross production up 77% to 20,300 boepd (up 34% vs 1Q2022)

Tigana and Jacana fields in the Llanos 34 block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI) and Indico field in the CPO-5 block, rank among the top 10 highest oil-producing fields in Colombia 2

Ten rigs in operation in July 2022, increasing to 12-13 (including 8-9 drilling rigs) in 2H2022

On track to reach 2022 full-year guidance of 38,500-40,500 boepd

Llanos Basin: Exploration Drilling Underway in High-Potential Prospects

In the Llanos 34 block:

Adding a third drilling rig, expected to start spudding wells in early August 2022

In the CPO-5 block:

Drilling the Cante Flamenco 1 exploration well, located 4 km west of the Urraca 1 well, looking for hydrocarbon potential in the Ubaque and Mirador formations, with Guadalupe as a secondary target

2H2022 work program targets drilling of 1-2 development wells to further accelerate production growth in the Indico field, to be followed by 3-5 high-potential exploration wells (1-2 wells next to Llanos 34 to test the extension of the Jacana field and 2-3 wells in the southeastern part of the block)

In the Llanos 87 block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI):

Obtained environmental license, allowing exploration and delineation drilling plus related infrastructure

Civil works and other pre-drilling activities underway to spud the Tororoi exploration prospect in 3Q2022, to be followed by 1-2 exploration wells in 4Q2022

Oriente Basin: Three Drilling Successes in 1H2022

In the Perico block (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI):

Drilled and put on production the Yin 1 exploration well, currently producing approximately 2,000 bopd gross with a 1% water cut

Jandaya, Tui and Yin oil fields are currently producing 3,000 bopd gross

In the Espejo block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI):

Completed the acquisition of 60 sq km of 3D seismic

Obtained environmental license, allowing exploration and delineation drilling plus related infrastructure

Civil works currently underway targeting to spud the Pashuri 1 exploration well in September 2022

Putumayo Basin: Drilling Attractive Short-Cycle Prospects

In the Platanillo block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI):

Initiated drilling of the Alea NW 1 exploration well, to be followed by the Platanillo Norte 1 exploration well in 3Q2022

Production and operations affected for 15 days in May 2022 due to local community blockades against the Government

Fast, Immediate and Aggressive Actions to Minimize Emissions

Main fields in Llanos 34 block interconnected to Colombia’s national power grid fully operational Tua and Jacana fields interconnected in May/June 2022 Tigana field interconnected in July 2022 Tua, Jacana and Tigana fields represent approximately 80% of the Llanos 34 block’s production

The interconnection of Llanos 34 to Colombia’s national power grid (~70% hydroelectric 3 ) is a decisive catalyst to reduce carbon emissions and improve overall operational reliability

) is a decisive catalyst to reduce carbon emissions and improve overall operational reliability Solar photovoltaic plant in the Llanos 34 block to be fully operational by early August-2022

2022 Work Program: Strong Cash Flow Generation

Self-funded 2022 capital expenditures program of $200-220 million targets the drilling of 50-55 gross wells, including 18-22 gross exploration/appraisal wells

Using a $95-100 per bbl Brent base case, GeoPark expects to generate a free cash flow of $250-280 4 million, equivalent to a 35-40% free cash flow yield 5

million, equivalent to a 35-40% free cash flow yield Free cash flow funding incremental capital projects, debt reduction, increased shareholder returns and other corporate purposes

Debt Reduction and Balance Sheet Strengthening

Repurchased $50.3 million principal of the 2024 Notes since January 1, 2022

Redeemed $45.0 million principal of the 2024 Notes in May 2022

Reduced gross debt by $200 million since April 2021, with additional deleveraging expected in 2H2022 at current market conditions

Cash in hand of $1226 million as of June 30, 2022 ($114.1 million as of March 31, 2022)

Returning More Value to Shareholders

Quarterly Dividend of $0.082 per share, or $5.0 million, paid on June 10, 2022, representing a 2.9% dividend yield 7

Accelerating discretionary buyback program, having acquired 1,045,940 shares, or 1.7% of total shares outstanding for $13.6 million 8 since January 1, 2022, while executing self-funded and flexible work programs, and paying down debt

since January 1, 2022, while executing self-funded and flexible work programs, and paying down debt Obtained consent from 2027 bondholders to reset and rebuild restricted payments baskets, adding significant flexibility to GeoPark’s long-term shareholder return strategy

Strengthened Corporate Governance and Expertise

Shareholders voted for all five Directors standing for reelection and elected four new Directors at the AGM held on July 15, 2022. Every Director received at least 77% of the votes, with a total of 65% of shares represented by proxies at the meeting. The two new Independent Directors and the two new Executive Directors were each elected with a 99% majority of the votes cast

World-class, well-known oil and gas finders and developers, Brian Maxted and Carlos Macellari join the Board as Independent Directors jointly with two experienced Executive Directors, Andrés Ocampo and Marcela Vaca, bringing significant expertise to GeoPark’s Board

GeoPark’s Board is now composed of six Independent Directors, representing 66.7% of the Board. The key Nomination and Corporate Governance, Audit, and Compensation committees continue to be composed exclusively of Independent Directors

Breakdown of Quarterly Production by Country

The following table shows production figures for 2Q2022, as compared to 2Q2021:

2Q2022 2Q2021 Total (boepd) Oil (bopd)a Gas (mcfpd) Total (boepd) % Chg. Colombia 34,253 34,071 1,092 29,571 +16% Chile 2,358 508 11,100 2,584 -9% Brazil 1,695 25 10,020 2,080 -19% Ecuador 634 634 - - - Argentinab - - - 2,254 - Total (as reported) 38,940 35,238 22,212 36,489 +7% Total (pro forma)c 38,940 35,238 22,212 34,235 +14%

a) Includes royalties paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 1,273 bopd in 2Q2022. No royalties were paid in kind in Brazil, Chile, Argentina or Ecuador. Production in Ecuador is reported before the Government’s production share of approximately 271 bopd. b) Argentina blocks were divested on January 31, 2022. c) Pro forma production in 2Q2022 excludes production from recently divested blocks in Argentina (completed in January 2022).

Quarterly Production

(boepd) 2Q2022 1Q2022 4Q2021 3Q2021 2Q2021 Colombia 34,253 33,738 32,002 31,565 29,571 Chile 2,358 2,279 2,162 2,354 2,584 Brazil 1,695 1,815 1,822 1,791 2,080 Ecuador 634 290 - - - Argentina - 604 1,942 2,149 2,254 Total a 38,940 38,726 37,928 37,859 36,489 Oil 35,238 34,542 33,205 32,844 30,962 Gas 3,702 4,184 4,723 5,015 5,527

a) In Colombia, production is shown before royalties paid in kind, and in Ecuador it is shown before the Government’s production share.

Oil and Gas Production Update

Consolidated:

Oil and gas production in 2Q2022 was 38,940 boepd. Adjusting for recent divestments in Argentina, consolidated oil and gas production increased by 14% compared to 2Q2021, due to higher production in Colombia and recent exploration successes in Ecuador, partially offset by lower production in Chile and Brazil.

Oil represented 90% and 85% of total reported production in 2Q2022 and 2Q2021, respectively.

Colombia:

Average net oil and gas production in Colombia increased by 16% to 34,253 boepd in 2Q2022 compared to 29,571 boepd in 2Q2021, resulting from increased production in the Llanos 34, CPO-5 and Platanillo blocks.

Production growth resulted from successful development drilling activities. Production in Colombia in 2Q2021 was partially impacted by protests and demonstrations against the Government that affected overall logistics, causing the Company to manage production curtailments in May and June 2021.

Oil and gas production highlights in GeoPark’s main blocks in Colombia:

Llanos 34 block net average production in 2Q2022 increased by 5% to 25,635 bopd (or 56,967 bopd gross), compared to 24,515 bopd (or 54,478 bopd gross) in 2Q2021

CPO-5 block net average production in 2Q2022 increased by 77% to 6,090 bopd (or 20,300 bopd gross), compared to 2Q2021, or 150% up compared to production prior to GeoPark’s acquisition in January 2020

Platanillo block average production in 2Q2022 increased by 97% to 2,190 bopd, compared to 1,110 bopd in 2Q2021. Production and operations in the Platanillo block were affected for 15 days in May 2022 due to local community blockades against the Government (protests were not directed at GeoPark specifically or even the oil industry in general)

Ongoing Activity in the Llanos Basin

Llanos 34 Block

Adding a third drilling rig, expecting to spud wells in early August 2022

Interconnection of the block to Colombia’s national power grid (~70% hydroelectric 9 ) has been fully operational since mid-July 2022

) has been fully operational since mid-July 2022 Solar photovoltaic plant to be fully operational by early August 2022

The interconnection of the block and the development of renewable energy projects such as the solar photovoltaic plant are key drivers to continue improving the Llanos 34 block industry-leading cost and carbon footprint performance, allowing GeoPark to replace a significant portion of the Company’s gas and diesel consumption with renewable energy

CPO-5 Block

Initiated drilling of the Cante Flamenco 1 exploration well, located 4 km west of the Urraca 1 well, looking for hydrocarbon potential in the Ubaque and Mirador formations, with Guadalupe as a secondary target

2H2022 work program targets drilling of 1-2 development wells to further accelerate production growth in the Indico field, to be followed by 3-5 high-potential exploration wells (1-2 wells next to Llanos 34 to test the extension of the Jacana field and 2-3 wells in the southeastern part of the block)

Llanos 87 Block

Obtained environmental license, allowing exploration and delineation drilling plus related infrastructure

Civil works and other pre-drilling activities underway, targeting to spud the Tororoi exploration prospect in 3Q2022, to be followed by 1-2 exploration wells in 4Q2022

Chile:

Average net production in Chile decreased by 9% to 2,358 boepd in 2Q2022 compared to 2,584 boepd in 2Q2021, resulting from lower gas production due to limited drilling activities combined with the field’s natural decline, partially offset by increased oil production resulting from successful well intervention activities. The production mix was 78% natural gas (vs 89% in 2Q2021) and 22% light oil (vs 11% in 2Q2021).

Brazil:

Average net production in Brazil decreased by 19% to 1,695 boepd in 2Q2022 compared to 2,080 boepd in 2Q2021. The production mix was 99% natural gas and 1% oil and condensate in both 2Q2022 and 2Q2021.

Ecuador:

The Perico block is currently producing over approximately 3,000 bopd gross, or 1,500 bopd net from the recent Jandaya, Tui and Yin discoveries, before considering the Government’s production share. Net production after the Government’s production share currently equals approximately 900 bopd. The Government’s production share varies with oil prices and is approximately 30-40% considering an Oriente crude oil price of $70-100 per bbl.

In 2Q2022 average net oil production in Ecuador reached 634 bopd before the Government’s production share and 363 bopd after the Government’s share, with the quarter only partially reflecting production from the recent Yin 1 well that started testing activities in late June 2022.

Perico block

During 2Q2022 the operator put on production the Yin 1 exploration well:

On May 15, 2022, the operator spudded the Yin 1 exploration well, located to the southwest of the Jandaya oil field that was discovered in January

The well was drilled and completed to a total depth of 11,345 feet. Preliminary logging information indicated hydrocarbons in the Hollin formation

The Yin 1 well is currently showing a production rate of 2,000 bopd gross of 27 degrees API with a 1% water cut

The complete testing program is underway and additional production history will be required to determine stabilized flow rates of the well and the extent of the reservoir

GeoPark and its partner are evaluating subsequent activities, including a potential development drilling plan for recent discoveries in Jandaya, Tui and Yin fields

Espejo block

In the Espejo block, GeoPark completed the acquisition of 60 sq km of 3D seismic. The Company recently obtained environmental license approval and civil works are currently underway, targeting to spud the Pashuri 1 exploration well in September 2022.

