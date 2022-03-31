|
GeoPark Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark” or the "Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, hereby announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).
GeoPark’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the "Investor Support” section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com. In addition, Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or its complete 2021 Form 20-F including audited financial statements, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investor relations team.
Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the "Investor Support” section on the website at www.geo-park.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005895/en/
