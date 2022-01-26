GeoPark Included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark” or the "Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator today announced its inclusion in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index ("Bloomberg GEI”).

The Bloomberg GEI is a market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender equality reporting disclosures including female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Companies included in the 2022 Bloomberg GEI scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect best-in-class gender-related statistics and policies.

Sylvia Escovar, Chair of GeoPark, said: "As a Company built from scratch with the need to attract and hire the most capable professionals in order to achieve our long-term value proposition, it is natural that our team mirrors the true diversity of the world around us. We need the very best people to reach our big objectives and that is the simple formula behind our track record of success. Integrating and promoting diversity continuously adds value by expanding our opportunities, enriching our culture, and allowing us to see and accomplish more.”

Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club, said: "We are proud to recognize GeoPark and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting. Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the "Investor Support" section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

