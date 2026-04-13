Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado De Sao Paulo - SABESP Aktie

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WKN: 621975 / ISIN: US20441A1025

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13.04.2026 08:02:38

Georg Fischer Wins CHF 100 Mln Sabesp Contract For São Paulo Water Network Upgrade

(RTTNews) - Georg Fischer AG (GF.SW, FCHRF), an industrial manufacturing company, on Monday announced that it has signed a contract worth approximately CHF 100 million with Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (SBSP3.SA) to support the modernization of water distribution networks in Brazil's São Paulo state.

The contract will support the renewal of water networks, improve efficiency, and expand access to safe water in the region.

The 24-month agreement is among the company's largest orders and builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies.

Under the deal, the company will supply polyethylene pipes to help upgrade municipal water infrastructure.

Sabesp provides water and wastewater services to 375 municipalities in São Paulo, serving over 28 million customers.

The project supports Brazil's goal to achieve universal water and sanitation access by 2033.

The agreement follows earlier collaboration, including the 2025 deployment of a NeoFlow pressure management chamber.

On Friday, Georg Fischer AG closed trading 1.10% higher at CHF 42.38 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

On Friday, SABESP closed trading, 2.46% higher at BRL 170.50 on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

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