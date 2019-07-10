George Ellswick Joins Braun Intertec in La Porte, Texas as a Project Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, a Minneapolis-based engineering, consulting and testing firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce George Ellswick has joined its La Porte, Texas office as a project manager. Ellswick has an extensive background working on large-scale projects throughout Texas and Louisiana and is well known for his expertise in the petrochemical industry.

"I'm delighted George has joined our team of employee-owners," says Braun Intertec CEO, Jon Carlson. "His impressive background and reputation in the Texas petrochemical industry will further enhance our ability to deliver quality service to our clients on the Gulf Coast."

Ellswick joins Braun Intertec with significant technical expertise in deep foundations testing and inspection services, including auger cast piles and displacement piles. Most recently, Ellswick served as a field services manager at a Houston-based engineering firm where he supervised many high-profile commercial and petrochemical projects in the region.

With offices in 16 communities across Texas, Braun Intertec also provides a wide range of specialty services which include: deep foundation design and testing, building sciences, nondestructive examination, structures evaluations and forensic investigations, drilling and cone penetration testing (CPT), geospatial and unmanned aerial vehicle services.

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec also owns Agile Frameworks, LLC, a subsidiary of Braun Intertec based in Minneapolis and W&M Environmental, a division of Braun Intertec based in Plano, TX.

