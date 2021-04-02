George Palmer MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- George Palmer MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Lifetime Achievement in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery and his professional excellence at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Orlando and the Cardiovascular Institute.

Having proudly served Central Florida since 1989, Dr. George Palmer is a board-certified thoracic surgeon specializing in all facets of thoracic and cardiovascular surgery. He has special interests in minimally invasive surgical approaches, including robotic-assisted surgery, electrophysiology of the heart, and all aspects pertaining to adult cardiac and general thoracic surgery. Throughout his career, Dr. Palmer has demonstrated the highest standards of dedication and leadership. He is currently affiliated with AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Orlando since 2005, where he is devoted to decentralizing surgery and bringing it into the community. Additionally, Dr. Palmer is notably serving as the Director of Cardiovascular Surgery at the Cardiovascular Institute, a prominent medical institution.

A graduate of Creighton University School of Medicine, Dr. Palmer completed his surgical internship and residency UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL, where he served his tenure there as Chief Resident. Next, he served as a Resident in Cardiothoracic Transplant and as a Cardiothoracic Research Fellow at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, continuing there as a Resident in Thoracic Surgery and finally as Chief Resident of Cardiothoracic Surgery.

A distinguished Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Palmer remains abreast of his field's latest advancements. He maintains an active membership with the Society for Thoracic Surgeons.

Dr. Palmer dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife, Sara; Benson Wilcox; John Kirkland; and Meredith Scott.

