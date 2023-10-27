George Washington University Webinar to Discuss Combatting Clinician Burnout with Emergent Infections

Training series highlights solutions for HIV, PrEP/PEP and COVID-19 vaccine screenings

in primary care

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) is hosting a free webinar on November 1st to discuss the issue of clinician burnout and how it can be addressed through emergent infections. The webinar is a part of a training series for the Two in One: HIV + COVID Screening and Testing Model, a national medical education program, and will feature Leon McCrea II, MD, MPH, senior associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at Drexel University, and Annette Gadegbeku, MD, associate dean of community health at Drexel University College of Medicine and an associate professor in the department of family, community & preventive medicine and chief of the division of community health.

"Clinician burnout is one of the biggest issues facing healthcare today and it became exacerbated with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Maranda Ward, EdD, MPH, principal investigator of the Two in One Model and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at GW SMHS. "Recognizing clinician burnout is the first step in addressing the issue, but we also need to understand the emerging threats that clinicians may face in the future and be ready with strategies to protect clinicians."

The event is entitled "Combating PCP Burnout with Emergent Infections." During the webinar, attendees will learn about emergent infections that clinicians have had to become familiar with; learn how to recognize signs of clinician burnout; and list strategies to combat clinician burnout through addressing a range of emergent infections.

The webinar is scheduled for November 1, from 12 – 1 p.m. ET. Anyone can register for the event here.

This is the ninth webinar in the Two in One Model training series, which utilizes a combined health and racial equity lens to provide primary care practitioners the tools to routinize HIV, PrEP/PEP, and COVID vaccine screenings for all patients and to better engage in culturally responsive communication with their minoritized patients. The series includes nine live-streamed continuing medical education (CME) lectures as well as an asynchronous CME-bearing module-based training course and Patient Care toolkit. The program is actively engaged in formulating policy recommendations for adjusting clinical guidelines on COVID vaccine, HIV and PrEP/PEP screenings.

This program has been supported by an independent educational grant from Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information on this research-informed model, visit the Two-in-One website at: twoinone.smhs.gwu.edu.

