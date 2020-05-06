George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (Weston) (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 13, 2020, were elected as directors of Weston. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 5, 2020 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Paviter S. Binning 136,571,958 99.84% 223,828 0.16% Andrew A. Ferrier 136,497,696 99.78% 298,200 0.22% Nancy H.O. Lockhart 136,630,570 99.88% 165,216 0.12% Sarabjit S. Marwah 136,648,466 99.89% 147,320 0.11% Gordon M. Nixon 136,568,521 99.83% 227,265 0.17% J. Robert S. Prichard 131,411,003 96.06% 5,384,783 3.94% Robert Sawyer 136,757,184 99.97% 38,602 0.03% Christi Strauss 136,753,100 99.97% 42,686 0.03% Barbara Stymiest 136,322,070 99.65% 473,716 0.35% Galen G. Weston 132,830,411 97.10% 3,965,375 2.90%

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weston Foods. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S.

SOURCE George Weston Limited