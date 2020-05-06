++ Nur noch 8 Tage bis zum Bitcoin-Halving: Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! ++-w-
06.05.2020 02:52:00

George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (Weston) (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 13, 2020, were elected as directors of Weston. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 5, 2020 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee                 

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Paviter S. Binning

136,571,958

99.84%

223,828

0.16%

Andrew A. Ferrier

136,497,696

99.78%

298,200

0.22%

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

136,630,570

99.88%

165,216

0.12%

Sarabjit S. Marwah

136,648,466

99.89%

147,320

0.11%

Gordon M. Nixon

136,568,521

99.83%

227,265

0.17%

J. Robert S. Prichard

131,411,003

96.06%

5,384,783

3.94%

Robert Sawyer

136,757,184

99.97%

38,602

0.03%

Christi Strauss

136,753,100

99.97%

42,686

0.03%

Barbara Stymiest

136,322,070

99.65%

473,716

0.35%

Galen G. Weston

132,830,411

97.10%

3,965,375

2.90%

 

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weston Foods. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Wall Street höher -- ATX beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schließt freundlich
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland besserte sich die Lage am Dienstag nach dem gestrigen Kursrutsch wieder etwas. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag in Grün. In Asien blieben auch am Dienstag zahlreiche Börsen geschlossen. Eine Ausnahme war die Börse in Hongkong, an der Gewinne verbucht wurden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB