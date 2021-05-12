George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (Weston) (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as directors of Weston. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 11, 2021 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Paviter S. Binning 134,771,994 99.53% 633,221 0.47% Andrew A. Ferrier 135,039,464 99.73% 365,751 0.27% Nancy H.O. Lockhart 135,170,076 99.83% 235,139 0.17% Sarabjit S. Marwah 135,154,543 99.81% 250,672 0.19% Gordon M. Nixon 134,999,005 99.70% 406,210 0.30% J. Robert S. Prichard 132,208,132 97.64% 3,197,083 2.36% Christi Strauss 135,353,583 99.96% 51,632 0.04% Barbara Stymiest 134,012,012 98.97% 1,393,203 1.03% Galen G. Weston 131,930,674 97.43% 3,474,541 2.57%

