|
12.05.2021 03:10:00
George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (Weston) (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as directors of Weston. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 11, 2021 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Paviter S. Binning
134,771,994
99.53%
633,221
0.47%
Andrew A. Ferrier
135,039,464
99.73%
365,751
0.27%
Nancy H.O. Lockhart
135,170,076
99.83%
235,139
0.17%
Sarabjit S. Marwah
135,154,543
99.81%
250,672
0.19%
Gordon M. Nixon
134,999,005
99.70%
406,210
0.30%
J. Robert S. Prichard
132,208,132
97.64%
3,197,083
2.36%
Christi Strauss
135,353,583
99.96%
51,632
0.04%
Barbara Stymiest
134,012,012
98.97%
1,393,203
1.03%
Galen G. Weston
131,930,674
97.43%
3,474,541
2.57%
About George Weston Limited
George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weston Foods. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S.
SOURCE George Weston Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- Steigende Inflationssorgen: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich überwiegend mit Abschlägen
Sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland endete der Dienstagshandel im Minus. Die Wall Street bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Auch die Aktienmärkte in Asien begaben sich mehrheitlich auf Talfahrt.