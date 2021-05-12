+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
12.05.2021 03:10:00

George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (Weston) (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as directors of Weston. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 11, 2021 in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee                 

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Paviter S. Binning

134,771,994

99.53%

633,221

0.47%

Andrew A. Ferrier

135,039,464

99.73%

365,751

0.27%

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

135,170,076

99.83%

235,139

0.17%

Sarabjit S. Marwah

135,154,543

99.81%

250,672

0.19%

Gordon M. Nixon

134,999,005

99.70%

406,210

0.30%

J. Robert S. Prichard

132,208,132

97.64%

3,197,083

2.36%

Christi Strauss

135,353,583

99.96%

51,632

0.04%

Barbara Stymiest

134,012,012

98.97%

1,393,203

1.03%

Galen G. Weston

131,930,674

97.43%

3,474,541

2.57%

 About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weston Foods. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

