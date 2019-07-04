04.07.2019 19:10:00

George Weston Limited Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release

TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (TSX: WN) will be announcing its 2019 Second Quarter Results on July 26th at 6:00AM (ET). This announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00AM (ET).

George Weston Limited (CNW Group/George Weston Limited)

To access via teleconference please dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. The playback will be available two hours after the event at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, passcode: 3386632#.

To access via audio webcast please select the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1898866/176CF4932D9C93BA0037CE6D80F603E6

Full details and pre-registration are available by visiting our website at www.weston.ca.

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Weston Foods, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet den Handel mit Aufschlägen -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag zulegen. Der DAX kam nur schwer in Gang. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten uneinheitlich. Die Wall Street blieb am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB