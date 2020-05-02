Georgia Jet Earns Part 145 Repair Station Certification

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., May 02, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Georgia Jet recently announced they have been awarded a Part 145 Repair Station certification by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the business name GJAM, LLC. GJAM, LLC. will operate out of the Lawrenceville, GA airport (KLZU). The FAA certification was finalized on April 29, 2020.

"This certification is a great achievement and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire Georgia Jet Team" said GJAM President Lea Williams. "Being awarded this FAA certification as a Part 145 Repair Station adds an important new dimension to the services we provide in support of business aviation."

Georgia Jet is a Wyvern Wingman certified, full-service private aircraft charter, management, and maintenance company licensed to provide professional aviation services worldwide. Georgia Jet is headquartered at the Gwinnett County Airport, Lawrenceville GA. The new maintenance facility specializes in airframe maintenance for Hawker, King Air, Beechjet, and Citation Aircraft. To learn more, or to schedule service, please email Greg Hartsell at ghartsell@gajet.com or call (770) 513-0180.

