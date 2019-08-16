Georgia Power offers tools and resources to save money and help reduce the impact of hot weather on power bills

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Georgia expected to surpass 60 days above 90 degrees since May, Georgia Power is reminding customers of a number of tools to help keep their homes cool and reduce the impact of the hot weather on power bills. As part of continued efforts to help customers save energy and money, the company has made it easy to find energy efficiency solutions and advice at www.GeorgiaPower.com.

Tips, Tools & Resources

Georgia Power offers tips, tools and resources that can help all customers save money and energy during the heat of summer, and throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save.

More simple summer tips to save money and energy include:

Close the damper on your fireplace – If your home has a fireplace, close the damper when there is no reason to prevent air from escaping up the chimney.

– If your home has a fireplace, close the damper when there is no reason to prevent air from escaping up the chimney. Avoid phantom energy loss – Phantom load or standby power refers to the electric power consumed by electronic equipment and appliances while they are switched off or in the standby mode. To avoid phantom energy loss, unplug devices when not in use, or use a power strip and turn the strip off.

– Phantom load or standby power refers to the electric power consumed by electronic equipment and appliances while they are switched off or in the standby mode. To avoid phantom energy loss, unplug devices when not in use, or use a power strip and turn the strip off. Retain heat while cooking – When cooking, use the range rather than the oven when possible. Match pots and pans to burner size to minimize heat loss. Use lids on your pots to keep in the heat.

– When cooking, use the range rather than the oven when possible. Match pots and pans to burner size to minimize heat loss. Use lids on your pots to keep in the heat. Use your window shades – On summer days, close shades to block the sun's rays.

– On summer days, close shades to block the sun's rays. Operate your home appliances during off-peak hours – Take advantage of peak-use pricing and operate your home appliances—like your washer, dryer and dishwasher – during off-peak times. Off-peak electricity rates apply during times when power demand is lower resulting in reduced rates. This will also help reduce the load on your home's electrical system.

The website also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates plus incentives for both homes and businesses.

Online Energy Checkup

Georgia Power's quick and easy online energy checkup provides a customized report to help you understand your energy use and find ways to save money. Energy Checkup can use your actual power bills to give you a customized report. Just enter information about your home and family to measure how you use energy.

Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP)

The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.

Simple summer tips to save money and energy include setting manual thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Also, it's important to have your air conditioner professionally serviced to ensure it's running efficiently. Change filters and trim plants around outside units so they can receive proper air flow.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service-connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.

Conduct a Rate Plan Review

Georgia Power offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to fit every lifestyle. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low.

Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans here and at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing, including:

Smart Usage – This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. Electric appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers are some of the biggest energy users and, by using these appliances at different times, you can reduce your monthly energy bill.

– This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. Electric appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers are some of the biggest energy users and, by using these appliances at different times, you can reduce your monthly energy bill. FlatBill ® – This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months.

– This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months. Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) – A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy.

– A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy. Nights & Weekends – If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually.

– If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually. PrePay – One of Georgia Power's newest rate plans, this option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.

Bill Payment Assistance

Georgia Power also offers bill payment assistance. The company works with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as the Low-Income Senior Citizens Discount, and can connect them with community organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill including The Salvation Army's Project SHARE program. Additional information is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance or via phone at 888-660-5890.

