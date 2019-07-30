Georgia Power orders first fuel load for Vogtle Unit 3

ATLANTA, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has ordered the first nuclear fuel load for Vogtle Unit 3, the first nuclear fuel order to be placed in more than 30 years for a newly-designed reactor in the U.S. The fuel order marks another significant milestone at the Vogtle nuclear expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia.

Consisting of 157 fuel assemblies with each measuring 14 feet tall, the fuel will eventually be loaded into the Unit 3 reactor vessel to support startup once the reactor begins operating. After this initial fueling, approximately one third of the total fuel assemblies will be replaced during each refueling outage after the units begin operating, similar to the process used at existing Vogtle units 1 and 2.

The fuel order for Vogtle Unit 3 comes just months after the placement of the containment vessel top, which was witnessed by U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, North America's Building Trades Unions President Sean McGarvey, members of Congress and all five members of the Georgia Public Service Commission, signifying that all modules and large components have been placed inside the unit.

In addition, the placement of three low-pressure turbine rotors and the generator rotor inside the Unit 3 turbine building have also been completed. The turbine rotors, weighing approximately 200 tons each and rotating at 1,800 revolutions per minute, will pass steam through the turbine blades to power the generator and supply electricity to the grid. The high-pressure turbine rotor will be installed in the coming weeks.

The generator rotor is the moving component of the electromagnetic system of the electric generator. As the turbines rotate, they turn the generator rotor. The generator rotor is surrounded by the generator stator that work together creating an electromagnetic field to generate electricity.

Significant progress continues to be made at the construction site as the project workforce remains at an all-time high with approximately 8,000 workers on site. With more than 800 permanent jobs available once the units begin operating, Vogtle 3 & 4 is currently the largest jobs-producing construction project in the state of Georgia.

Follow the progress being made at the site with new aerial photos, including the Unit 3 containment vessel top now in place, on the Plant Vogtle 3 & 4 Online Photo Gallery.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-orders-first-fuel-load-for-vogtle-unit-3-300893194.html

SOURCE Georgia Power