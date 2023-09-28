|
28.09.2023 23:52:26
Geoscience BC research project to boost critical minerals exploration in West Kooteneys
A new Geoscience BC minerals research project will update geology maps to support critical minerals exploration in the province’s West Kootenays.As the search for new deposits of minerals and metals ramps up in BC to contribute to Canada’s net-zero economy goals, areas of historical mining activity are key as they may contain undiscovered deposits.In British Columbia’s Southeast Region, site of historical mining camp, Rossland, is an example.Led by Dr. Trygve Höy, the new project involves updating the western portion of the Nelson mapsheet through the compilation of existing geological data, augmented by field surveys and mapping.The project continues eastwards from similar work completed by Geoscience BC in the Boundary District. The maps and supporting new data will be publicly available to industry, Indigenous groups and local communities to inform decision-making around resource development. The project includes collaboration with the BC Geological Survey.“Interest in mineral exploration in the West Kootenay region is strong owing to its historical extraction of base metals which includes zinc, listed as one of Canada’s critical minerals and metals,” Geoscience BC Vice President Minerals Christa Pellett said in a statement.“Geoscience BC will boost regional mineral exploration through the provision of freely available and updated geological maps and data.”Learn more here.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
