|
31.05.2024 22:21:44
Geoscience BC seeks further collaborations on critical minerals and metals research
Volunteers, a research partner and expert industry collaboration are in place to support new independent research into identifying economic opportunities to recover critical minerals and metals at current and historical mine sites in British Columbia.Geoscience BC has confirmed further details and next steps for Phase 1 of its Critical Minerals and Metals in BC Mine Tailings and Waste Rock program, which was announced in January.The first phase, Geoscience BC said, will collate and analyze existing information from current and historic mining operations to identify sites for future laboratory and fieldwork studies, looking to identify potential sources of critical metals and minerals that were not considered recoverable or valuable at the time of extraction — but that may now prove otherwise. “Demand for independent information about critical minerals and metals opportunities in jurisdictions like BC is at an all time high. The Critical Minerals and Metals in BC Mine Tailings and Waste Rock program has commenced, and Phase 1 with desktop research to assess the scale of potential benefits and risks,” Geoscience BC CEO Gavin C. Dirom said in a news release. Following a competitive bid process, Victoria-based geological information management specialist Purple Rock Inc. has been awarded the contract to carry out Phase 1 of the program.Several companies and Indigenous groups have expressed an interest in the program in addition to confirmed funding partners Arca Climate, Foresight Canada and New Gold.Many enquiries include interest in future phases of the program, such as sampling at individual sites. In addition, the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation’s Abandoned MinesBranch is providing in-kind support to the project, including staff time. The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) and Mining Association of British Columbia also support the project.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!