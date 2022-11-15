Geotab and Atom Power partner to deliver first-of-its-kind seamless EV charging management

Integrated solution provides fleets with a comprehensive view to operationalize EV charging within Geotab's fleet management platform

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab , a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today partnered with Atom Power to deliver the industry's first electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure integration available through Geotab's fleet management platform, MyGeotab . Fleet managers will now have access to complex fleet analytics and industry-leading EV charging infrastructure to make their transition toward electrification simpler and more cost-effective than ever before.

Electrified fleets have an opportunity to be cost-efficient, scalable, and flexible, but today face a system of patchwork solutions. The Atom Power plug-in, in collaboration with Geotab's data intelligence, provides a seamless customer experience through one dashboard. This integrated platform offers analytics around EV charging performance, as well as information on asset location, charging data, completion times, peak management, and time of use incorporation. The result: fleet operators can save time and money by eliminating the need for a third party platform to analyze charging data.

With Geotab's geofencing and EV alerting features combined with Atom Power EV charging infrastructure, fleet operators can manage their EV assets in real-time through the MyGeotab portal with an embedded Atom Power dashboard view.

"Our partnership with Atom Power is the next step in Geotab's continued commitment to support fleets throughout their electrification journey, whether they are fully electric, partial or have yet to begin the transition," said Eric Mallia, Vice President, Sustainability Business Solutions at Geotab. "Now, fleet managers can utilize data collection through their vehicles and EVSEs to improve overall operational performance including fleet scheduling, vehicle and station availability, EV and EVSE maintenance management, charging station status and utilization, and grid integrations, all with one streamlined solution."

Atom Power's EV charging platform is the industry's only integrated EV charging solution backed by patented, UL-listed solid-state digital circuit breaker technology. The digital circuit breaker innovation redefines the standard EVSE asset architecture, delivering more charging capacity, ensuring uptime, and reducing operational risks so that fleet managers are guaranteed business continuity. The platform also includes an integrated energy management system, allowing continuous monitoring, metering and management of all charging infrastructure.

"Our innovation is enabling the most reliable and most efficient EV charging infrastructure on the market," said Ryan Kennedy, CEO and co-founder of Atom Power. "As fleets build toward complete and total electrification, there needs to be an inherent trust that charging infrastructure always works. Together with Geotab, we're ensuring fleet managers can be wholly confident in the entirety of their EV fleet ecosystem from end-to-end."

Looking ahead, Geotab will continue to scale its EVSE integration ecosystem to provide customers with intelligent solutions that support the effective and efficient adoption and operationalization of electric vehicles into their fleets, using trusted data to inform their decisions.

About Atom Power

Headquartered in North Carolina, Atom Power invented the first and only UL listed commercial solid-state digital circuit breaker, the world's safest and fastest circuit breaker for smart power distribution and more sustainable energy distribution. Through its Atom EV charging platform, Atom Power is accelerating the broad adoption of EVs for fleets.

For more information, please visit atompower.com .

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

