26.09.2023 21:16:30
GeoVax Labs Secures License Agreement With ProBioGen
(RTTNews) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) has announced a significant commercial license agreement with ProBioGen for the use of their AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line.
This partnership is expected to greatly enhance GeoVax's manufacturing capabilities for their Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) based vaccine portfolio.
ProBioGen's AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line is a proven and innovative platform that enables high-yield and scalable production, resulting in cost-effectiveness and increased productivity for vaccine developers.
The company has announced its goal to speed up the production of its entire vaccine pipeline by employing the AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line's adaptability.
This cell line can facilitate the manufacturing of a diverse range of viruses and vaccine types, making it an excellent option for many vaccines in development and as an alternative to conventional production systems.
The financial terms of the commercial license agreement, including potential clinical milestones and future royalties, were not disclosed.
