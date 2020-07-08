Germ-Fogger™ Spray Disinfecting System Now Available In Mexico, Latin America

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Germ-Fogger™ disinfecting spray system with vortecular™ technology and a unique one or two head design to efficiently sanitize large surfaces is now available in Mexico and Latin America. A new Spanish-language website, https://www.germ-fogger.mx, is now available to support sales in that region.

In this era of worldwide pandemic, the ability to rapidly and efficiently disinfect a wide variety of buildings and outdoor venues has become a critical part of maintaining work spaces that are safe and secure for employees and the public. Even as economies re-open around the world, the need for large area disinfection remains huge. The Germ-Fogger™ makes this large area disinfection process a lot easier and more cost effective.

EXPANSION INTO ADJACENT MARKET

"Germ-Fogger™ shipped in the United States on schedule." states Thad Fisco, President of Portland Kettle Works, a world leading manufacturer of high tech stainless craft brewing and beverage systems. "Since 2014 our manufacturing facility in Querétaro, Mexico has supported sales of our beer and winery equipment in Mexico and Latin America so it's natural for us to now expand our Germ-Fogger sales and manufacturing in that region."

"Our initial plan was to launch Germ-Fogger™ in the U.S. That effort is going very well with schools, medical facilities, industrial sites, etc. The urgent world-wide need for decontamination, combined with the impressive performance of the Germ-Fogger has led us to move up our launch to Mexico and Latin America. We remain committed to re-purposing a significant portion of our business operations to help bring this crisis under control."

DESIGNED TO BE EASY-TO-USE, STRONG AND DURABLE

"Our principal design goal for the Germ-Fogger™ was to make an easy-to-use industrial grade product designed for fast disinfecting agent delivery, easy maintenance and long useful life," continues Fisco. "We did this by using the same high strength aircraft grade aluminum, stainless steel and brass components we use in our brewery equipment. Mounted on a rolling cart, except for hoses the Germ-Fogger has no plastic parts yet it is compact, lightweight, maneuverable and strong enough for years of heavy commercial use."

Germ-Fogger™ is ideal for precision bulk disinfection of all categories of commercial, industrial and government facilities including:

Floors

Countertops

Walls

Restrooms

Locker rooms

Aircraft cabins

School buses

Train cars

Hospitals

Daycare facilities

Schools

Offices

Restaurants

Bars

And all other high-touch areas…

TWO HEADS ARE BETTER THAN ONE

The Germ-Fogger's patent pending design incorporates a number of features that make it the best disinfecting agent delivery system available today. One of its most innovative features is its ability to support one or two disinfecting agent spray wands off a single disinfecting agent tank. The Germ-Fogger comes standard with one disinfecting agent wand. The second wand can be ordered at the same time or added later. With two wands the Germ-Fogger can disinfect over 52,000 sq. ft. (4,830 m2) per hour!

OTHER GERM-FOGGER™ FEATURES

The Germ-Fogger's design also incorporates a number of additional features to make it the best disinfecting agent delivery system available today.



Full documentation in both English and Spanish available

High Quality Construction – The Germ-Fogger is built from machined aluminum, stainless steel and brass parts, all easily serviceable. In normal use it will provide you with years of trouble free service.

Ergonomic Atomizing Wand Design – the palm fitting grips of the Germ-Fogger atomizing wands are comfortable to hold and a gentle squeeze on the trigger unleashes the fogging spray.

High Capacity – the Germ-Fogger's disinfecting agent tank holds five full gallons (18.9L) of disinfecting agent allowing it to cover up to 52,000 sq. ft. (4,830 m2) on a single filling. And with both heads in use this can be covered in less than an hour!

Quick Change Tank – the Germ-Fogger's disinfecting agent tank uses stainless steel quick disconnecting fittings. This allows you to swap tanks in a matter of seconds and continue spraying with minimal down time. Extra tanks can be pre-filled and kept ready for rapid use.

Safely Extended Spray Tip – the Germ-Fogger's precision brass spray tip is almost 10" from the operator's hand to minimize operator exposure to disinfecting agents. And the spray tip is connected with a quick disconnect fitting for rapid exchange.

Easy to Use – once you've aimed the sprayer a gentle squeeze on the ergonomic pistol grip trigger is all it takes to start the spray.

Right- or Left-handed Operation – The Germ-Fogger™ spraying wand is completely ambidextrous.

Using a Germ-Fogger™ one or two operators can rapidly disinfect even the largest facilities or outdoor venues.

AVAILABILITY. MORE INFORMATION.

The Germ-Fogger™ is in production now. More information is available at:

English: https://www.germ-fogger.com, phone: +1-503-236-4500

Spanish: https://www.germ-fogger.mx, phone: +52-222-559-7313.

Germ-Fogger is a subsidiary of Portland Kettle Works. More information on Portland Kettle Works is available at:

English: https://www.portlandkettleworks.com

Spanish: https://www.portlandkettleworks.mx

