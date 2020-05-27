+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu kaufen?** +++-w-
27.05.2020 16:21:00

Germ Key No Touch Tool Doors Openers Helps Users Maintain Physical Distance

DALLAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many companies have begun producing personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Dallas based NoContactKey™, they have the expertise and resources that could lead the "no touch" industry for a healthcare crisis that doesn't have an end in sight.

At a time when the world is busy finding ways to deal with COVID-19, These men, have introduced a germaphobe brass door opener designed to prevent exposure to viruses and other microbes. For Douglas, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is always been part of his daily work life. He has access to machine shops, and an intimate understanding of manufacturing logistics to start mass production. It took a long weekend for the NoContactKey™ to go from an idea to a fully usable germaphobe tool.

NoContactKey™ primarily focuses on making hands free brass door openers. The team works closely with companies who need bulk orders and fast delivery. "We have the experience that gives us the ability to not only to provide the best price, produce quality products but also give top-notch customer service. We pride ourselves in our comprehensive policies that have put us above and beyond our competitors," Douglas says. "Companies know when they work with us, they know they are working with a company who upholds a responsibility to ensure that our customers are satisfied with their purchase. We will do our best to make sure that our customers are happy. We believe we can create a positive impact in the health industry by focusing on our customer's needs."

When the coronavirus outbreak began, the team at NoContactKey™ began working to supply the much needed no touch Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) because we wanted to contribute to the welfare of the nation. Avoiding shared surfaces is the most important key to flattening the curve. The NoContactKey™ design is the most efficient way stop the spread of germs. We continue to make design improvements based on the feedback of the thousands of essential workers we have already supplied. https://www.nocontactkey.com/about-us/

Don Douglas, spokesman for the company tells us, "Some of the feedback we've received is the NoContactKey™ is the safe touch door opener tool helps reduce the spread of germs by avoiding the contact of shared surfaces. To make a NoContactKey™, we start with a solid piece of (CDA C26000) Brass." Don Douglas says, "I already seen knockoff copies and we are confident we produce of the best product possible. We have a lot of essential workers using our keys, and continuously receiving feedback for the job well done. We are designing something totally new and could also be worn as a fashion statement."

This is an opportunity to innovate. "We never stop improving our designs," Douglas says. "Being a custom metal fabrication company and having such talented craftsmen in the company, we're not looking to stop innovating, we will always be creating new products even if the COVID19 pandemic is out of the news."

NoContactKey™ is now on version 3 of its industry standard hygiene key tool. Douglas's aspirations aren't small, he wants to take the no touch door opener currently out there and make it better. "Our creativity is complemented by a very strong quality control, which makes sure that the keys we build will with stand the most industrial applications. We developed a corporate program: https://www.nocontactkey.com/corporate-program/."

In a corporate setting, viruses and bacteria are everywhere, no touch of shared surfaces is required for your workers because of the concentration of employees. "It has been easy to keep up with the demand for the bulk orders," he says. "We are used to working on big projects and delivering on time. Most of time and resources are being focused on the germkey manufacturing, and we have already processed thousands of orders."

For more information please visit the official website: www.NoContactKey.com

Media contact:
Don Douglas
240420@email4pr.com
201-220-2066

Made from solid brass, the NoContactKey™ is designed to help users open doors and avoid touching shared surfaces. The NoContactKey™ is ideally suited for opening pull-handle doors, bathroom stalls, as well as for pushing down on toilet handles, pressure switches, and opening pull door handles. It functions as a hygiene hand and makes it easier to follow social distancing norms by ensuring that users do not have to come in contact with frequently touched public surfaces.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/germ-key-no-touch-tool-doors-openers-helps-users-maintain-physical-distance-301066137.html

SOURCE NoContactKey

