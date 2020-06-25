Germain Dermatology Reopens Offices This Spring

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After weeks of living under a COVID-19 shutdown, Dr. Marguerite Germain and her team are once again welcoming patients to physically visit the Germain Dermatology offices for medical and cosmetic care. The practice, which had closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, began accepting in-patient visits at all locations on Friday, May 1. They have resumed normal office hours, and all services are now available. Dr. Germain, a board-certified dermatologist in the Charleston, SC, area—along with her staff—provides an extensive range of skin care procedures. These include treatments for common medical conditions, as well as cosmetic options like injectables, laser treatments, fat reduction, muscle toning, and skin tightening procedures.

The protocol for office visits has been revised to allow for safe social distancing and cleanliness to reduce patients' risk of exposure to COVID-19. The practice will proceed with measures to ensure the wellbeing of staff and guests alike, including regular deep cleaning of surfaces and the wearing of face masks and gloves indoors.

Due to the recent social disruptions, many patients have had their regular check-ups and elective procedures delayed. Considering the delay experienced by many people, now is a good time to have a dermatologist diagnose and effectively treat new marks or flare-ups on the skin that may be cause for concern. There are also solutions and advice for treating and preventing mask acne or "maskne" breakouts. Skincare products will be available for curbside pickup or can be delivered directly to homes.

In the wake of Skin Cancer Awareness Month and as summer begins to heat up, the Germain Dermatology team reminds patients that it's especially important for potential signs of melanoma, the most lethal form of skin cancer, to be examined. When left untreated, melanoma can spread to other areas of the body and become deadly.

Appointments are booking fast because of the initial rush for the reopening, so patients who are interested in having a procedure are urged to plan ahead and schedule a consultation while slots are available. The team thanks everyone for their kind, encouraging messages during this time.

Want to schedule an in-office, virtual, or telephone consultation at Germain Dermatology in Charleston, SC? For further details, call the practice at 843-881-4440 or fill in a contact form to submit your info.

SOURCE Germain Dermatology