Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
29.12.2025 02:19:19
German aviation tax cut to offer little lift amid jet shortage
Germany's aviation industry faces high operating costs — from ticket taxes to aviation security charges. But despite fresh political efforts to reduce that burden, the real bottleneck is a global shortage of planes.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
