08.01.2026 18:32:04

German Court Fines Ryanair And Rules Key Practices Unlawful

(RTTNews) - The Regional Court of Hamburg in Germany has hit Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) with a fine on Thursday for not following court orders that were obtained by eDreams ODIGEO.

They pointed out issues related to fault and bad faith, especially since Ryanair kept some prohibited terms on its website. Additionally, the court ruled that several of Ryanair's main business practices were illegal.

This includes their misleading consent practices, blanket clauses stating tickets are 'non-refundable', and their fees for tax refunds that were seen as unfair to consumers.

These decisions add to a growing list of legal troubles for Ryanair across Europe and raise more questions about whether the airline is sticking to consumer protection laws.

RYAAY is currently trading at $71.29, down $0.20 or 0.28 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:22 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Aufwärtsdrang -- Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen