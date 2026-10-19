German DAX Falls 1.27% Amid France Unrest, Ukraine Conflict

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Monday as growing unrest in France, political tensions in Eastern Europe, persisting worries about Middle East conflict and concerns about elevated oil prices rendered the mood bearish.

"Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all fell anger and shame," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, a day after France suffered one of its worst days of unrest in years.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian attacks set an oil export terminal ablaze in St Petersburg on Sunday, as Kyiv launched more than 1,000 drones at Russia in one of the war's largest aerial assaults.

The benchmark DAX was down 322.30 points or 1.27% at 25,300.31 nearly half an hour past noon.

Continental dropped about 3.4%. Rheinmetall drifted lower by nearly 3%, while Bayer, Deutsche Post, MTU Aero Engines, Siemens, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Vonovia and Siemens Energy lost 1.6%-2%.

Zalando climbed 1.1%. Infineon Technologies, Qiagen, Symrise and Deutsche Boerse posted modest gains.