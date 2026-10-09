German Equities Rally Amid De-Escalation Signals On Iran

(RTTNews) - A day after falling to a two-month low, Germany's equity benchmark DAX rebounded strongly on Friday as stocks gained in strength, buoyed by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S. will not attack Iran before the midterm elections next month. He also said discussions with Tehran "remain productive."

Bond yields dropped a bit and oil prices fell, contributing further to the positive mood in the market.

Brent crude front-month futures fell to $102.33 a barrel before recovering to $103.23, still down nearly 1% from previous close. The yield on Germany's 10-year Government Bond dropped to 3.428% before recovering to 3.484%.

The DAX was up 281.35 points or 1.13% at 25,088.32 a few minutes past noon, slightly off a high of 25,134.39 it touched earlier.

Zalando jumped 4.7%. SAP moved up 4.3% and Heidelberg Materials climbed 3.4%, while Fresenius Medical Care, Siemens, Gea Group, Adidas and Fresenius gained 2%-2.7%.

Sportscar maker Porsche rallied 1.5% despite announcing it had delivered 16% fewer vehicles globally in the first nine months of 2026.

Merck, Deutsche Boerse, Symrise, Deutsche Bank, Siemens Energy, Henkel, Bayer, Siemens Healthineers, Infineon Technologies, BME, Beiersdorf, Brenntag, Commerzbank, Deutsche Post, Allianz, Vonovia, Munich RE, Daimler Truck Holding, Continental, RWE and Qiagen moved up 1%-2%.