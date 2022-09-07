German Firms Tighten Cybersecurity Against New Threats

Overlapping crises and technology trends have heightened cybersecurity concerns in Germany, leading enterprises to increase their investments in security products and services, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Germany finds that cyber threats caused by the war in Ukraine, along with disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing digitization of enterprises, have expanded attack surfaces and resulted in more cybersecurity breaches in Germany. As companies bring more data, communications and processes into the digital realm, cybersecurity is becoming a higher priority.

"Holistic enterprise security is more than just a current trend, it’s vital to the successful operation of a business,” said Roger Albrecht, co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. "German senior executives understand that cyberattacks can seriously threaten a company’s reputation and finances, so they are paying even greater attention to secure collaboration with third parties, secure core business processes and secure connected and digital products.”

German companies and government agencies are defending themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks amid a shortage of IT professionals, especially in cybersecurity, the report says. As risks increase in Germany for both large and midsize enterprises, there is a growing need for guidance.

Many organizations are engaging with strategic, technical and managed security service providers for help implementing and constantly honing their defenses. Also, because many attackers breach organizations through social engineering methods such as phishing, companies also turn to providers for consulting and employee training to prevent human errors. Because of strict data protection regulations, most German enterprises rely on providers with security operations centers in Germany.

Remote and hybrid work, which emerged suddenly during the pandemic and is expected to become permanent, has made IT systems more vulnerable to attack as employees connect to enterprises from different locations and through their own devices. To manage this risk, German enterprises are investing in advanced identity and access management (IAM) capabilities, especially cloud-managed systems that can function across multiple cloud installations.

"German companies need to manage more users, devices and digital services than ever,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "In many cases, service providers are taking on these roles.”

The report explores a wide range of cybersecurity trends in Germany, including increasing use of zero-trust approaches, the growth of the midsize market and the evolution of endpoint protection from traditional antivirus solutions to AI-based behavioral analysis.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 97 providers across six quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security, Advanced Endpoint Threat Detection and Response (Advanced ETPDR), Technical Security Services (TSS), Strategic Security Services (SSS) and Managed Security Services.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants and Atos as a Leader in four quadrants. It names Accenture, Axians, Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom and Microsoft as Leaders in three quadrants each. Bechtle, Broadcom, CANCOM, Computacenter, Controlware and Trend Micro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. CrowdStrike, Deloitte, DriveLock, DXC Technology, Forcepoint, GBS, HCL, HelpSystems, Infosys, KPMG, Matrix42, Okta, Orange Cyberdefense, Ping Identity, PwC, RSA, SentinelOne, Sophos, TCS, Trellix, VMware Carbon Black and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HCL, OGiTiX, suresecure, Trellix and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Atos, Cancom, Controlware, DriveLock, GBS, OGiTiX, suresecure and Syntax.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

