German Market Recovers From Early Setback, Up Marginally

(RTTNews) - The German stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday in cautious trading with investors digesting the final inflation data and continuing to follow geopolitical news.

Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated in January, as estimated, on higher food and services costs, final data from Destatis revealed today.

The benchmark DAX, which dropped to 24,733.99 earlier in the session, was up 10 points or 0.04% at 24,822.50 a few minutes before noon.

Zalando and Commerzbank are up 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Vonovia is gaining nearly 1.5%, while Allianz, Hannover Rueck, SAP, Daimler Truck Holding and Adidas are up 0.5%-1%.

Brenntag is declining by 2.1%. Merck is down 1.25%, while Beiersdorf and Qiagen are drifting lower by 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

Destatis confirmed that German consumer price inflation rebounded to 2.1% in January from 1.8% in December because of higher food and services costs.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index edged up 0.1%, as estimated, after remaining flat in December. Meanwhile, the harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.1%, also matching the initial estimate.

EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 2.1% from 2% in the prior month, matching the earlier estimate published on January 30.

A report from the Centre for European Economic Research said Germany's ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment slipped to 58.3 in February 2026 from January's more than four-year high of 59.6, falling short of market expectations of 65.

Meanwhile, the assessment of current conditions continued to improve, with the situation index rising to -65.9.