German Stocks Extending Recent Gains

(RTTNews) - German stocks gained notable ground in positive territory Monday morning, extending gains from the previous session, amid easing geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that there won't be any military action against Iran before the midterm elections in the U.S.

Lower oil prices and easing bond yields contributed as well to the positive mood in the maret.

Oil prices fell on hopes of Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire, and Trump's announcement of a deal to obtain diesel from Russia to lower fuel prices and blamed Ukraine for war and energy crisis.

Brent crude futures front-month contract fell to $102.33 a barrel before recovering move above the flat line to $105.30.

The yield on Germany's 10-year Government Bond dropped to 3.471% from previous session's close of 3.491%.

Germany's benchmark DAX was up 145.27 points or 0.58% at 25,232.54 nearly half an hour before noon.

Zalando moved up 5%. SAP climbed 4.2%, while Siemens Energy, Siemens and Fresenius Medical Care gained 3.8%, 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively.

RWE, Bayer, Fresenius, Siemens Healthineers, Rheinmetall, BMW and Merck gained 2%-2.75%. Heidelberg Materials, Deutsche Bank, Hannover RE, Commerzbank, Mercedes-Benz, Beiersdorf, Deutsche Boerse, Continental, Henkel, Allianz, Scout24, Qiagen, Allianz and Deutsche Post moved up 1%-1.7%.

Shares of wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group jumped 3% after reporting a 29.5% increase in Q3 2026 orders.

Infineon Technologies drifted lower by 1.3%, while BASF and Brenntag shed 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.