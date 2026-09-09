09.09.2026 11:38:36

German Stocks Fall As Oil Surges On Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Wednesday as oil prices climbed higher amid fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East after U.S. forces destroyed Iranian tankers and Tehran retaliated by launching missile strikes on Jordon.

Also, investors seemed reluctant to indulge in any significant buying ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement due on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to raise its interest rate by a quarter percentage point.

Brent crude futures climbed to $100.49 a barrel, gaining about 2.6%. WTI crude oil futures rose to $95.09 a barrel, gaining about 2.3%.

Meanwhile, the yield on Germany's 10-year bond rose to 3.408%, hovering around 52-week high.

The benchmark DAX was down 216.57 points or 0.83% at 25,776.35 nearly half an hour before noon.

Rheinmetall dropped 3.6%. Siemens fell 2.7%, while Merck shed about 2.2%. Beiersdorf drifted down 1.6% following a rating downgrade by Deutsche Bank.

Heidelberg Materials, Deutsche Boerse, MTU Aero Engines, Daimler Truck Holding, Deutsche Bank, Siemens Energy, Continental and Allianz lost 1.4%-2%.

Zalando, Henkel, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Deutsche Post, Scout24, Munich RE, Gea Group, BMW, Infineon Technologies, Commerzbank and Qiagen shed 0.5%-1.1%.

SAP climbed 2.3% and RWE advanced nearly 2%, while E.ON moved up nearly 1%. BASF and Deutsche Telekom moved modestly higher.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter steigende Ölpreise: ATX beendet Handel in Rot -- DAX rutscht letztlich ab -- Wall Street schliesst leichter -- Schlussendlich Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Markt gab zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erlitt herbe Verluste. Die Wall Street notierte in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen