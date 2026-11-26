Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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26.11.2026 11:48:25
German Union Ver.di Calls For Strike At Amazon Sites On Black Friday
(RTTNews) - German trade union ver.di has called for strike at 11 sites of e-commerce major Amazon (AMZN) in the country on Black Friday sales event, the largest sales event to kick off the Christmas season, amid the employee fight for legally binding collective agreements.
With the planned strike, the union aims to force the US retail giant to reach terms on the bargaining agreements.
According to ver.di, the strike at Amazon is part of a worldwide day of action by the international trade union federation UNI Global under the slogan "Make Amazon Pay."
The union reportedly criticizes that digital trackers are used to monitor approximately 40,000 employees at every step of their work. The employees also accuse that wages at Amazon are often not enough to live on, and that working involves severe physical strain.
Silke Zimmer, ver.di federal board member responsible for retail, said, "Despite massive intimidation, Amazon employees are striking for the recognition of the retail collective agreements and a collective agreement for good and healthy work."
Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesman reportedly rejected the union's repeated allegations, noting that Amazon did not use digital trackers.
In Germany, strikes will take place from early morning at the locations such as Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Dortmund, Werne, Rheinberg, Mönchengladbach, Frankenthal, Gera, Graben, Koblenz, and Achim.
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|23.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Bernstein Research
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|Amazon Buy
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|30.10.26
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