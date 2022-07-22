Germany Agrees Multi-billion Euros Bailout Package For Uniper

(RTTNews) - The German government, Uniper (UNPRF.PK) and its Finnish majority-owner Fortum have agreed on a comprehensive stabilization package to provide financial relief to Uniper.

Under the stabilization package, the German federal government will take a 30% equity stake in the German electrical utility company Uniper by subscribing about 157 million new shares at nominal value of 1.70 euros per share against consideration of about 267 million euros.

Uniper will also issue up to 7.7 billion euros in mandatory convertible bonds, which will also be taken by the German.

The German state-owned KfW bank will provide Uniper with an additional 7 billion euros in liquidity support through an increase of its existing credit facility from the 2 billion euros to 9 billion euros.

The German Government informed Uniper during the negotiations that it intends to introduce a general mechanism for all gas importers to pass through the replacement costs for missing Russian gas as of 1 October 2022.