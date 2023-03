Germany gives green light to €49-a-month public transport ticket

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Plan for ticket covering regional rail, metro, trams and buses across country follows success of €9 scheme last yearA follow-up to Germany’s immensely popular €9 (£7.90) monthly public transport ticket scheme has been given the green light in the Bundestag, in a move aimed at getting passengers to switch to greener forms of transport.Parliamentarians on Thursday voted to approve plans to introduce a €49-a-month ticket covering regional rail, metro, trams and bus travel across Germany. Continue reading...