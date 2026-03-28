Stokes Aktie

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ISIN: AU000000SKS6

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28.03.2026 12:35:20

Germany news: Iran war stokes new inflation fears

A third of Germans expect significant price rises for food, energy and transport, a survey found. As Merz and Trump trade barbs, the chancellor says Germany could help with mine clearing in Hormuz. DW has the latest.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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