People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
|
21.01.2026 11:03:36
Germany news: More and more people turning away from alcohol
While a considerable majority of Germans drink alcohol, the proportion is on the wane with many citing health worries. Meanwhile, a debate about inheritance tax is brewing in the German government. DW has the latest.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!