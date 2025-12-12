People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
|
12.12.2025 13:07:20
Germany news: More people lack healthcare, aid group says
An aid charity says access to healthcare in Germany is failing the most vulnerable, with many excluded from healthcare. Meanwhile, most Germans don't want the US to meddle in Europe's politics. DW has more.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
