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WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006

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13.07.2026 12:31:21

Germany news: Tobacco tax to rise more than planned by 2030

The ruling coalition said the hike is not only to fill a budget gap but also to protect public health. Meanwhile, another US national suffering from Ebola has landed in Germany and is receiving treatment. Follow DW.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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