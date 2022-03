Germany Prepares for Gas Rationing Amid Standoff With Russia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Vladimir Putin's latest grandstanding on the international stage is leading Germany to brace for a potential swift end to trading with its largest energy supplier.The country's economic affairs minister, Robert Habeck, triggered the first phase of an emergency law on Wednesday to address major energy shortages, a serious concern if Germany is cut off from Russian gas. Keep your kettle use to a minimum, he advised the public.Continue reading