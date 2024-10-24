|
24.10.2024 13:59:19
Germany's new era starts with Freigang as the big hope
New coach Christian Wück has had to make tweaks in his first squad given the impending exits of top stars including Alexandra Popp. It's up to in-form Laura Freigang to seize the initiative against England and Australia.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!