Germany's PATRIZIA Names Asoka Woehrmann CEO, Slava Shafir COO

(RTTNews) - German real estate investment manager Patrizia AG announced Tuesday the appointment of Asoka Woehrmann as new CEO Designate, effective May 1, and Slava Shafir as new Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1.

Woehrmann will assume responsibility immediately and become sole CEO after a short transition period to lead the next growth phase of PATRIZIA's expanding and diversified real assets platform. Previously, Woehrmann served as CEO for DWS Group, an asset manager, which belongs to Deutsche Bank Group.

Founder and CEO Wolfgang Egger will support the CEO Designate for a short transition period. Following this, Egger will focus on existing and future strategic client relationships and the strategic development of the Company also as a member of the Board of Directors.

Further, following the end of his term as Co-CEO, Thomas Wels will continue to support PATRIZIA as senior advisor with a particular focus on Asia-Pacific region and Japan Shafir as new COO will drive development of business operations, IT and Fund Services, and ensure efficient operations of PATRIZIA's international product portfolio. Shafir joins PATRIZIA from Corsair Capital.

The company noted that the appointment of new CEO and COO marks the next step in driving its global growth ambitions after the successful SE conversion and the establishment of a new management structure and leadership team in 2022.