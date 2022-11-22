|
22.11.2022 18:47:29
Germany's swift and somewhat chaotic World Cup training camp
Germany leave Oman with a win, a debut goal for Niclas Füllkrug, and experience of playing in the heat and humidity of the Gulf. But the brief visit ahead of the World Cup was still a curious choice.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!