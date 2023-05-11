Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 14:20:48

Geron Corporation Q1 Loss beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) revealed Loss for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$38.12 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$30.10 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 83.3% to $0.02 million from $0.12 million last year.

Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$38.12 Mln. vs. -$30.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.07 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $0.02 Mln vs. $0.12 Mln last year.

