|
11.05.2023 14:20:48
Geron Corporation Q1 Loss beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) revealed Loss for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$38.12 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$30.10 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 83.3% to $0.02 million from $0.12 million last year.
Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$38.12 Mln. vs. -$30.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.07 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $0.02 Mln vs. $0.12 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Geron Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.05.23
|Geron (GERN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
11.05.23
|Recap: Geron Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
10.05.23
|Ausblick: Geron vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.23
|Why Shares of Geron Are Up 30% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
17.03.23
|The Latest Analyst Ratings for Geron (Benzinga)
|
17.03.23
|Geron (GERN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)