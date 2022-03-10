Geron Corporation Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$32.02 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$23.79 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1980.0% to $1.04 million from $0.05 million last year.

Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$32.02 Mln. vs. -$23.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.10 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Mln vs. $0.05 Mln last year.