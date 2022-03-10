10.03.2022 22:12:37

Geron Corporation Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$32.02 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$23.79 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1980.0% to $1.04 million from $0.05 million last year.

Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$32.02 Mln. vs. -$23.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.10 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Mln vs. $0.05 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Geron Corp.mehr Nachrichten