Geron Expects Rytelo Net Sales Of $220 Mln-$240 Mln In 2026
(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) on Monday provided financial guidance for 2026, expecting net product revenue for Rytelo in the range of $220 million to $240 million.
The company said its 2026 outlook reflects expected top-line growth alongside a reduction in operating spend year over year.
Total operating expenses are expected in the range of $230 million to $240 million in 2026.
Rytelo is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) with transfusion-dependent anemia. It is also approved in the European Union as a monotherapy for adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to very low, low, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
