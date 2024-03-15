|
15.03.2024 02:42:00
Geron Gets Favorable Votes From FDA Panel For Imetelstat In Treating Transfusion-Dependent Anemia
(RTTNews) - Geron Corp. (GERN) said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee or ODAC voted 12 to 2 in favor of the clinical benefit/risk profile of imetelstat for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with low-to-intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes or LR-MDS who have not responded to or have lost response to or are ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents or ESAs.
The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 16, 2024 for Geron's New Drug Application for imetelstat for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes, who have failed to respond, or have lost response to, or are ineligible for ESAs.
The ODAC provides the FDA with independent opinions and recommendations from outside medical experts, patients and caregivers, though the recommendations are not binding. Geron plans to commercially launch imetelstat in the U.S. upon potential FDA approval.
